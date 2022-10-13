11 Thai women among 70 in the fray at Honda LPGA Thailand in February 2023

Pitak Pruittisarikorn, chairman of the Board of Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co Ltd, shared, “In terms of preparedness, we are ready to welcome back domestic and international fans to witness the top 70 female golfers, including defending champion, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, major winner Patty Tavatanakit, local fan favourites May-Ariya Jutanugarn and Mo-Moriya Jutanugarn and the leading rookie of the year, Jeen-Atthaya Thitikul. We believe that this year the tournament will be filled with more fun and excitement than ever.”

World No. 2 Atthaya Thitikul said, “Honda LPGA Thailand has been a tournament I’ve been watching since I was nine years old. In 2017, I was honoured to receive a sponsor invitation followed by joining as a rookie in 2022.

“With this year being the best year of my golf career, I’m so proud that my achievements have allowed me to qualify for the 2023 tournament from the LPGA Priority List for the first time. I will always do my best to make my fans proud and hope to inspire a future generation just as I was inspired when I grew up watching this tournament.”

Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 winner LPGA winner Ariya Jutanugarn said, “Since playing my first Honda LPGA Thailand in 2007, I feel like I’ve grown together with this tournament over the years. It’s been a privilege to see how the tournament has continuously opened up numerous opportunities for golfers and fans. I feel that in recent years, our golf industry and fellow-Thai golfers have developed with a lot more potential, which is proof of Honda LPGA Thailand’s commitment in elevating the Thai golf industry,”

Honda LPGA Thailand members will be given first access to tickets by signing up at https://hondalpgathailand.com/ to receive an exclusive code that will unlock a 30 per cent discount until October 31.

General ticket sales will then commence from November 1 till they are sold out. Concurrently, VIP tickets and access to the Clubhouse are also available.

Fans will also be able to watch the tournament live on the channel PPTV HD 36 and their digital platforms; www.pptvhd36.com, Facebook, YouTube, or the application.

Visit the website https://hondalpgathailand.com/, Facebook lpgaThailand. or Instagram hondalpgathailand, for more information.