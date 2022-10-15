Liverpool's Klopp hails world's best Haaland as perfect for Man City

"When you play against somebody at the moment who is the best striker in the world you have to make sure he doesn't get that many balls," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"That's what we will try but obviously against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players.

"So that will not make life easier, it's a challenge, it's a football problem and we will try to find a solution."

Klopp heaped praise on Haaland, saying the 22-year-old boasts an enviable combination of physical and technical skills.

"His finishing skills are exceptional but he moves really smart," Klopp said. "You can only use speed if you use it in a smart way. His whole package makes it special."

The Liverpool manager added: "So many things to make a striker, and at City he has some of the best players around him setting up goals. It's a perfect fit."

Liverpool are 10th in the league on 10 points after eight games, 13 points behind City who are second after nine games.

Klopp's side go into Sunday's game on the back of a 7-1 thumping of Rangers in the Champions League, in which Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in the competition's history.