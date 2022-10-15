Liverpool's Klopp hails world's best Haaland as perfect for Man City
Norway striker Erling Haaland is a "perfect fit" for Manchester City and Liverpool will have to find ways to limit his threat in attack in Sunday's (October 16) Premier League game at Anfield, manager Juergen Klopp said.
Haaland has made a sensational start at City, scoring 20 goals in 13 matches in all competitions for the league champions since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in the close season.
"When you play against somebody at the moment who is the best striker in the world you have to make sure he doesn't get that many balls," Klopp told reporters on Friday.
"That's what we will try but obviously against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players.
"So that will not make life easier, it's a challenge, it's a football problem and we will try to find a solution."
Klopp heaped praise on Haaland, saying the 22-year-old boasts an enviable combination of physical and technical skills.
"His finishing skills are exceptional but he moves really smart," Klopp said. "You can only use speed if you use it in a smart way. His whole package makes it special."
The Liverpool manager added: "So many things to make a striker, and at City he has some of the best players around him setting up goals. It's a perfect fit."
Liverpool are 10th in the league on 10 points after eight games, 13 points behind City who are second after nine games.
Klopp's side go into Sunday's game on the back of a 7-1 thumping of Rangers in the Champions League, in which Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in the competition's history.
Meanwhile, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool are their "biggest challengers" for the Premier League title despite the Merseyside team trailing his side by 13 points ahead of Sunday's (October 16) game at Anfield.
City, who have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, are second in the league table on 23 points after nine games, one point behind leaders Arsenal.
Liverpool have won only two of their eight league games and are 10th, but Guardiola said his opinion about them has not been changed by their league position.
"I know the quality they have, they know the quality we have. If this was with five or ten games left, I would say they could not catch top of the league but, with so long left plus a World Cup, anything can happen," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.
City have been one of the most consistent teams in world football this season, with the team yet to lose a game in any competition.
"This is our biggest achievement as a team," Guardiola said.
"Everything can change. A few months ago Liverpool were competing for a prestigious situation in English football, four titles, they had more shots, possession, everything in the final and they lost.
"This is the same team, same manager, things can happen. It's part of the nature of the competition. I don't look at good moments or bad moments I analyse as a team always expecting the best of them."
Guardiola said that Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) and John Stones (thigh) are still sidelined and he does not know if they would be fit to play for England at the World Cup.
He added that striker Erling Haaland will play in Sunday's game after he was an unused substitute in their Champions League match in midweek.