Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d'Or awards for best players in the world

"This prize in front of me makes me really proud. When I was small, it was a childhood dream, I never gave up... Anything is possible," Benzema said on stage at the ceremony.

Benzema beat Poland's Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne after Argentina's Lionel Messi won the award for a record seventh time last year.

Benzema had a stellar season with Real, scoring 44 goals in 46 games in all competitions as he helped guide them to a LaLiga and Champions League double. His 15 goals in the Champions League powered Real to a record-extending 14th title.

Real made remarkable comebacks from losing positions in the last-16, quarter-finals and semi-finals against Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City respectively, with Benzema scoring in each of the second legs.

The highlight of their European campaign was the 3-1 win in the second leg against PSG when the Spanish club were 2-0 down on aggregate, with Benzema grabbing a 17-minute hat-trick in the second half to stun the Ligue 1 side.

Spanish international Putellas won the women's Ballon d'Or for a second straight year, beating England's European Championship winner Beth Mead and Australia's Sam Kerr.

