Ratchaburi becomes a model for sports development

Supranee said that NSDF has 40 staff to organise a budget of 5 billion baht for sports associations in 77 provinces and 89 sports.

She said that NSDF aimed to bring the Muay Thai competition to be held in Ratchaburi in December as the budget has already been approved and is waiting for the provincial administration to provide the venue.

Supranee added that NSDF is ready to support the “Ratchaburi Model” to develop sports in 77 provinces to reach the international level.