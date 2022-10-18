adidas Honour Karim Benzema's Ballon d'Or Win With Signature Boots

As a result, the Frenchman has rightly been awarded the 2022 Ballon d’Or, and in reaction to that and to commemorate the occasion, adidas have provided the striker with his very own signature edition X Speedportal.

The boots come with a luxurious look, with a white base playing host to an overlaid gold graphic that plays out across the upper. The gold continues on the underside, with a chrome finish transitioning from heel to forefoot, where the studs carry the golden hues. The heel then features a final sign off in the form of a stylised version of the name “Benzema”, with a golden ball that denotes the Ballon d’Or, sitting above.

It’s a fitting tribute, but it doesn’t stop there; as well as the boots, adidas have also provided Benzema with a golden version of the signature bandage that he wears on his right hand, and a special version of this season’s Real Madrid home kit, complete with a golden font for his name on the back and a special number nine that features a montage of his face.