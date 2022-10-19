Ten Hag defends United players' behaviour despite FA charge

Ronaldo claimed Newcastle had taken a free kick before he raced to take the ball away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and slotted it into an empty net, but Pawson disallowed the effort and booked the Portuguese forward as he led the players' reaction.

"I must say I don't think it was too strong, it wasn't really aggressive but I don't know what's happening exactly on the pitch, I was too far away," Ten Hag told reporters before United host Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"I saw it back on the video... It was quite obvious the player touched the ball from Newcastle and our players took advantage of it."

The incident was one of many involving match officials being confronted in the top flight at the weekend, with the FA also charging Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp with improper conduct for his outburst at an assistant referee.

