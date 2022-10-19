PM wants action on securing broadcast rights for Fifa World Cup
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday told the Cabinet to find a solution as soon as possible for the broadcast of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
During Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Prayut asked Prawit Wongsuwan, deputy PM who also chaired the National Olympic Committee of Thailand, about the broadcast of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
The PM said a lot of Thai people had asked for broadcast of the competition that will be held in Qatar in November.
Prawit informed the PM that the committee is finding a solution with Asean countries for broadcast of the event.
Meanwhile, PM's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said that Thailand is holding discussions with Asean countries for a solution on the broadcast.
Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin suggested that the rights for telecasting the event in Thailand must be secured.
Prayut told the responsible agencies to take urgent action.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar with 32 participating teams.