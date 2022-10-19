PM wants action on securing broadcast rights for Fifa World Cup

The PM said a lot of Thai people had asked for broadcast of the competition that will be held in Qatar in November.

Prawit informed the PM that the committee is finding a solution with Asean countries for broadcast of the event.

Meanwhile, PM's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said that Thailand is holding discussions with Asean countries for a solution on the broadcast.

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin suggested that the rights for telecasting the event in Thailand must be secured.