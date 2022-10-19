Real Madrid president Perez testifies at Neymar’s fraud and corruption case

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president: "I knew from Real Madrid's sports management of the player's interest in leaving Santos FC, but I didn't know anything else. I didn't talk to him or anybody else about this issue."

Q "In 2011, was Real Madrid willing to pay the termination clause to Santos FC to sign the player?"

"I don't know about the clause. But in 2011, as it is registered in the case file, Real Madrid made Santos FC an offer for the player."

Q: "Do you know the amount?"

"It's in the case file. I think it's 45-million euros, because I just saw it in the case file."

Q "What happened then? Why in the end did the player not go to Real Madrid?"

"Well, players go wherever they want to. And in this case I think Neymar Jr. wanted to go to Barcelona. So he went to Barcelona."