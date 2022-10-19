Real Madrid president Perez testifies at Neymar’s fraud and corruption case
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gave testimony on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial involving Neymar and several others, who are accused of concealing the transfer fee paid in the Brazil international's move from Santos to Barcelona almost a decade ago.
Perez, testifying via video conference, said he didn't know Neymar personally but admitted his club were interested in signing the player in 2013, making offers of €30-million ($29.54-million US dollars) and €45-million euros (44.31-million US dollars).
Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president: "I knew from Real Madrid's sports management of the player's interest in leaving Santos FC, but I didn't know anything else. I didn't talk to him or anybody else about this issue."
Q "In 2011, was Real Madrid willing to pay the termination clause to Santos FC to sign the player?"
"I don't know about the clause. But in 2011, as it is registered in the case file, Real Madrid made Santos FC an offer for the player."
Q: "Do you know the amount?"
"It's in the case file. I think it's 45-million euros, because I just saw it in the case file."
Q "What happened then? Why in the end did the player not go to Real Madrid?"
"Well, players go wherever they want to. And in this case I think Neymar Jr. wanted to go to Barcelona. So he went to Barcelona."
Q: "Did Real Madrid make an offer for 60-million euros in 2011 to acquire the player?"
"I think that in 2011 the offer was for 45-million euros, more or less. That is the only offer in the club's records."
Neymar's move to Camp Nou landed Barcelona in trouble with Spain's tax office a few years ago, when investment group DIS announced they hadn't received their 40 per cent of the transfer as the full fee had been concealed.