Ten Hag to "deal with" Ronaldo after early exit from win over Spurs

"I think it was the best team performance so far this season. So, you see today we're developing, but yeah, I think what we already see (in) the last weeks, the way we want to play. We get every time better on the pitch. And of course, not every day will be like today, but against this 'Spurs' (Tottenham Hotspur)... and for me 'Spurs' is a really magnificent team so far in this season and it's really difficult to play them, but I said to the lads in the dressing room: 'It was really enjoyable to watch you.'" said ten Hag

"Yeah, I don't pay attention today. We deal with that tomorrow. I want to get the focus on this team. It was a magnificent performance from all the 11 players."

"We deal with that tomorrow. I think what we have seen today was, 11 players who defend, 11 players who attack, and there was a lot of dynamic, and there was a lot of dynamic in the attack as well. And I'm pleased with that. But I will not say that I am totally satisfied, because good is not good enough. That has to be the standard here in United."

"Casemiro is now, he's settled in. You see also him developing, but you see why we signed him. He's growing from game to game. And you see how important a player like he is for the squad. And it was a magnificent performance, for him. And I think this club, this team, needed a player like him. So, he showed (in) the last games what he can do for the team."

