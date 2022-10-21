United banish Ronaldo from first team for Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo will be left out of Manchester United's squad to face Chelsea, the club said on Thursday after the Portugal international walked out of the team's 2-0 win over Tottenham before the final whistle.
United manager Erik ten Hag said after Wednesday's walkout at Old Trafford that he would "deal with" Ronaldo a day later.
“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea," United said in a statement on Thursday. "The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”
Ronaldo headed to the changing room after being left as an unused substitute in the match.