Ten Hag confirms Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs

"Yes," Ten Hag told reporters on Friday (October 21) when asked if the 37-year-old had refused to come on.

"I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them. In the team, we have values and standards and I have to control that.

"It will (be) a (time for) reflection for him, but also for everyone else. Football is a team sport and you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it."

Wednesday was not the first time Ronaldo has left the stadium early before a United match had finished this term, having departed ahead of the final whistle during a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

Ten Hag insisted, however, it is not the end for Ronaldo at United.



