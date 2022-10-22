Infantino says centralised clearing house will bring "transparency and accountability" to transfer market

"This will change the lives of these small clubs because it's big, big money and it's due and we're very proud to do this," said Infantino.

"This will bring finally some transparency and accountability in the whole transfer market."

Infantino said only $60 million to $70 million of the estimated $400 million owed to clubs who have developed players for the professional game reaches the relevant parties.

The creation of the clearing house is the latest step in FIFA's effort to reform the way transfers are conducted and ensure money is not redirected outside the sport.

"Whenever you deal with transfers of players, whenever some police authorities go and dig into transfers they find some strange payments to some strange places linked and connected with transfers," said Infantino.

