Coca-Cola unveils its 2022 World Cup anthem

The music video for the song, released as part of Coca-Cola’s Believing is Magic campaign, was filmed in Mexico City and "encapsulates the excitement for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, fusing a flavour of Latin and Arabic culture with the impassioned world of the FIFA World Cup", the beverage company said in a statement.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup takes places in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

The Coca Cola Company has been an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup since 1978.

Other songs for the tournament have been released in the last few months, including “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)”, the first single of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack, which came out in April.