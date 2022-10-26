Qatar ruler hits back at 'unprecedented' criticism of World Cup hosts

The alleged abuses affecting legions of low-paid laborers who power Qatar's economy and built its gleaming World Cup stadiums have been a lighting rod for protest around the world, especially in Europe.

Qatar has repeatedly pushed back on the complaints, insisting that it has improved protections for migrant workers and that the criticism is outdated.

In a televised speech before Qatar's legislative body on Tuesday, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said Qatar "has been subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced."

"The campaign tends to continue and expand to include fabrications and double standards that were so ferocious that it has unfortunately prompted many people to question the real reasons and motives behind this campaign," he said.

Rights groups have credited Qatar with improving its labor laws, such as by adopting a minimum monthly wage of around $275 a month in 2020, and for dismantling the "kafala" system that had prevented workers from changing jobs or leaving the country without the consent of their employers.



