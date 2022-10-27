Liverpool qualify for Champions League knockouts with win at Ajax

Backed by a sold-out crowd in what was a must-win game, the hosts could have gone ahead inside three minutes.

Liverpool, though, had the post to thank after a one-two between Brian Brobbey and Steven Berghuis inside the box saw the latter crash an effort against the woodwork and bounce clear.

Ajax proceeded to create a number of other openings during the rest of the first half.

Berghuis curled a shot just wide from around 25 yards out, before Jorge Sanchez's curler forced Alisson into a comfortable save.

The Reds' first opportunity came down the left flank, with an incredibly lengthy spell in possession ending with Andy Robertson hitting the side-netting from a tight angle.

At the other end, another big chance fell to the Eredivisie champions but Alexander-Arnold was in position to put in a vital block, stopping Dusan Tadic's hit following a counter-attack from finding the back of the net.

Klopp's men finished the half off strongly, however, and crafted the breakthrough a few minutes prior to the interval.

An outside-of-the-boot pass from Henderson was clipped brilliantly over the onrushing Remko Pasveer by the left boot of Salah, who watched the ball enter the unguarded net.

A second could have immediately followed but Nunez hit the post from close range after Roberto Firmino teed him up with a typically unselfish pass across the face of goal.