Sports fund looks to beef up key staff amid shortage

The NSDF invited senator and former Thailand national team head coach Charnwit Polcheewin to talk about the national strategy for sports development. A lecture on laws related to funding management will be conducted by Supranee.

The NSDF currently has a staff of around 40, she said.

According to her, this number is low and the staff have been forced to work hard for two years, almost without any vacation.

The objective of the seminar is to improve unity among NSDF personnel.