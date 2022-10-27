Sports fund looks to beef up key staff amid shortage
The National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) held a seminar on the national strategy for sports development as it hopes to boost its personnel amid a dire staff shortage.
NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa chaired the annual seminar for a project to improve NSDF staff numbers at Navela Hotel & Conventions in Ratchaburi.
The NSDF invited senator and former Thailand national team head coach Charnwit Polcheewin to talk about the national strategy for sports development. A lecture on laws related to funding management will be conducted by Supranee.
The NSDF currently has a staff of around 40, she said.
According to her, this number is low and the staff have been forced to work hard for two years, almost without any vacation.
The objective of the seminar is to improve unity among NSDF personnel.
Supranee said the NSDF has a role to support and assist athletes, staff and sports associations, so it is important to prepare staff, which is limited.
The 40 staff have had to manage a large amount of money, but they have worked hard and used their knowledge to communicate with sports associations, the media and the public, she added.