Thai golf star Atthaya tops world rankings at tender age of 19

Atthaya made her first global breakthrough aged 14 in July 2017, when she won the Ladies European Thailand Championship as an amateur. With the stunning victory, she became the youngest person ever to win a professional tournament on tour, beating the record set by Canada’s Brooke Henderson in 2012.

She followed up in 2018 by winning the mixed-team gold medal at the Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina with Vanchai Luangnitikul.

This year, Atthaya won her first LPGA Tour tournament in her fifth start, at the JTBC Classic on March 27.

Only 19, she has now one LPGA Tour tournament and scored four victories on the Ladies European Tour.

Secret to success?

She pointed out recently that golf is a non-contact sport but players must use their brains and strategise a lot.

She also revealed the secret of her dedication and practise that powered her to the top.

“When I started playing, I was so happy that and I just couldn’t stop. I feel most like myself when I am out on the course.”

Asked which golfers she looked up to, Atthaya mentioned just one name.

Ariya Jutanugarn had been the inspiration in her career so far, she said.

Related stories: