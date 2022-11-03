Martial back in training with Man United ahead of Real Sociedad test

Real Sociedad train ahead of Man United test in Europa League

Real Sociedad trained at their base in Zubieta on Wednesday in preparation for a group-deciding Europa League clash with Manchester United.

'The White and Blues', who beat Man United 1-0 in their opening game of the group stage, head into Thursday's final match in Group E sitting three points clear of 'The Red Devils' at the top of the standings.

But a 2-0 win for the visitors at Estadio de Anoeta would see United leapfrog Sociedad into first place and avoid a play-off for a spot in the knockout stage of the competition.