Lewis 'something special' purrs Guardiola as he scores in big Man City win

Rafa Mir opened the scoring with a header from an Isco corner just after the half hour mark, but Lewis levelled things after half-time with a brilliant finish after he was played through by Julian Alvarez. Provider turned scorer in the 73rd minute as Kevin De Bruyne played a scintillating pass through to Alvarez, who rounded the 'keeper and powered the ball into the roof of the net.



Riyad Mahrez put the icing on the cake and made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute with a curled finish. The win means that City qualify from the group with 14 points from six games.

"Well, we see him (Rico Lewis) every day. We we don't give presents here. So, you know, not because he's Manchester City fan, because he's from the academy are going to play, he have to earn it." Said Pep Guardiola

"But we see him since day one in the United States of America in pre-season where he played against few minutes against Bayern Munich, for example. And the training sessions always is. 'Oh, this guy have something special.'"



