Lewis 'something special' purrs Guardiola as he scores in big Man City win
Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Rico Lewis following the 17-year-old's goal on his full debut for Manchester City.
Lewis opened the scoring for City on the night as they came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1.
Rafa Mir opened the scoring with a header from an Isco corner just after the half hour mark, but Lewis levelled things after half-time with a brilliant finish after he was played through by Julian Alvarez. Provider turned scorer in the 73rd minute as Kevin De Bruyne played a scintillating pass through to Alvarez, who rounded the 'keeper and powered the ball into the roof of the net.
Riyad Mahrez put the icing on the cake and made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute with a curled finish. The win means that City qualify from the group with 14 points from six games.
"Well, we see him (Rico Lewis) every day. We we don't give presents here. So, you know, not because he's Manchester City fan, because he's from the academy are going to play, he have to earn it." Said Pep Guardiola
"But we see him since day one in the United States of America in pre-season where he played against few minutes against Bayern Munich, for example. And the training sessions always is. 'Oh, this guy have something special.'"
Q : why Jack Grealish was substitued at half-time ?
"Jack (Grealish) was the best player in the first half. The best one. The more direct. But he played tough, a real, real tough game in the last game, we need him, we need him for the next game. And we need a special left foot in left, the right foot the right being wider to make this cross and these crosses."
"I would say there is no one person in the locker room today, staff, backroom staff and players is not happy today for him (Julian Alvarez). He's a guy who's a special guy, a work ethic. You saw the third goal, remember little bit Gabriel (Jesus) in terms of how aggressive is without the ball and make two assists and a goal, the goal is not easy to do it because the pass from Kevin (De Bruyne) again is exceptional."