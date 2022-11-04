Ten Hag: WE'RE STILL IN IT TO WIN IT

Garnacho's superb goal got the Red Devils off to a dream start as they sought to usurp the hosts, but they struggled in the second half as Sociedad held tight for a 1-0 loss that means they top the group on goal difference.

Erik ten Hag's runners-up will now have to play an extra round in mid-February against a side dropping out of the Champions League, with Barcelona, Juventus and his former club Ajax among the potential opponents.

"I think today they did everything. They are fine men. They did everything to get the tempo out of the game. And they succeeded in it by losing only 1-0. I congratulate them for the victory. We at Manchester United are always disappointed when we are not number one. But we also have something positive to take back to Manchester." Said ten Hag

