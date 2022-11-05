Non-ticketed fans of World Cup allowed to enter Qatar after group matches

The related fans can apply for the Hayya Cards through the Hayya platform or the Hayya to Qatar 2022 mobile application to use it as a visa for entry.

The spokesman also noted that the security work for the World Cup is ready, and the Qatari side has formulated a complete emergency response plan and will strive to ensure the safety of fans.

The Qatari side also noted the stadiums will be disinfected on a regular basis, and tourists from various countries entering Qatar during the World Cup can call the medical assistance hotline and receive free emergency medical services in all public health institutions if they encounter medical emergencies.

In terms of transportation, the Doha Metro will operate 22 hours a day during the football feast, and the interval between trains will be shortened to 165 seconds.

In addition, Qatar also plans to mobilize more than 3,000 buses to provide fans with responsive commuting services and convenient travel options.