Conte slams "crazy" World Cup disruption to EPL

"We are seeing that this situation is impossible. It is impossible for the future, and it will be important for the future to understand, because many times I hear about the welfare of the players." said Conte

"Yeah, but it is only a 'polite' way to show that you are really interested in the welfare of the players, because they (the soccer authorities) are not really worried about the welfare of the players if the (soccer) schedule is this and, in every moment, you show that the most important thing is the show must go on."

"We knew about this situation. I knew that it was crazy to put (hold) the World Cup during the league (seasons) or during the Champions League, during the (club) fixtures. And this type of schedule is really, really crazy. And, honestly, also it is really strange that, in England, we start to play (again just) three days after the final of the World Cup."

The Italian was also guarded on whether Son Heung-min would be fit for the World Cup, as the South Korea international undergoes surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

