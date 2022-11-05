Ratchanok bares teeth – and muscles – ahead of badminton World Tour Finals
Thai No 1 Ratchanok Intanon has shown off her toned muscles as she prepares for battle in the World Tour Finals.
Sports fans were wowed by the firm abs on display in photos posted by the badminton star on Friday. Ratchanok’s impressive core strength is usually concealed by the sports attire she wears on the court. But the photos posted on Instagram showed her wearing a crop top that revealed the work she puts in at the gym.
Ratchanok will compete in the 2022 BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China from December 14 to 18.
She qualified for the season-ending finale after winning the Super 750 Malaysia Open and securing the runners-up spot at the Super 500 Indonesia Masters.
She also won a bronze medal with the Thailand national team at the Uber Cup.