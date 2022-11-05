Welsh dragon ready to roar after lengthy World Cup absence

That followed a group-stage campaign in which they finished second behind Belgium after suffering a solitary defeat in eight matches.

While the wheels came off after they booked their spot in Qatar -- with four defeats in five games ensuring they dropped out of the top tier of the Nations League -- Wales will head to tournament targeting at least the last 16.

After winnable games against the United States and Iran, they face a familiar enemy, England, in their final Group B match but there will be no trepidation.

Having played Belgium, only recently deposed from the top of the FIFA rankings, three times in the last 12 months, losing once, Wales know they are no pushovers for the top sides.

And there will be plenty of fire in the Welsh Dragon after such a lengthy absence from the tournament.



