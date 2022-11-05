Road to Qatar: Timeline and major milestones as 2022 World Cup nears kick off

Here is a timeline of events and major milestones since Qatar won the bid to host the 2022 World Cup.

May, 2010 - Qatar present bid to former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, with the backing of France legend, Zinedine Zidane.

December, 2010 - Blatter, announces Qatar 2022 as the winning bid, for the Gulf state to become the first country in the Middle East to win the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup.

May, 2011 - Former FIFA vice-president, Jack Warner, who was suspended due to an ongoing corruption investigation, leaks a classified FIFA email alleging Qatar bribed officials in order to secure the 2022 World Cup hosting rights.

2013 - A number of reports including one by Amnesty International reveal wide spread abuse of migrant workers in Qatar's construction sector, all working under the Kafala system.

2015 - The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland starts criminal proceedings against top FIFA officials for criminal mismanagement and money laundering in connection with the allocation of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

