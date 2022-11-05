Road to Qatar: Timeline and major milestones as 2022 World Cup nears kick off
The road to Qatar 2022, arguably the most controversial men's FIFA World Cup in the history of the competition.
From the outset Qatar's World Cup journey has been subjected to heavy international scrutiny and corruption allegations, while the country's treatment of migrant workers and its criminalization of LGBTQ+ relations have also been in the spotlight.
Here is a timeline of events and major milestones since Qatar won the bid to host the 2022 World Cup.
May, 2010 - Qatar present bid to former FIFA President, Sepp Blatter, with the backing of France legend, Zinedine Zidane.
December, 2010 - Blatter, announces Qatar 2022 as the winning bid, for the Gulf state to become the first country in the Middle East to win the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup.
May, 2011 - Former FIFA vice-president, Jack Warner, who was suspended due to an ongoing corruption investigation, leaks a classified FIFA email alleging Qatar bribed officials in order to secure the 2022 World Cup hosting rights.
2013 - A number of reports including one by Amnesty International reveal wide spread abuse of migrant workers in Qatar's construction sector, all working under the Kafala system.
2015 - The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland starts criminal proceedings against top FIFA officials for criminal mismanagement and money laundering in connection with the allocation of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
2015 - FIFA announce a change to the timing of the 2022 World Cup due to the extreme temperatures in Qatar in the summertime.
2017 - Construction on the newly renovated Khalifa International Stadium finishes as it becomes the first tournament-ready venue for Qatar 2022.
2019 - Qatar sets a new world record in turfing the Al Wakrah Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
2019 - Parts of Qatar's new metro service open to the public.
2019 - First glimpse of Sudan-born Dr. Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani's outdoor cooling technologies for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
2019 - Qatar hosts the 2019 World Athletics Championships.
2019 - Qatar hosts the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.
2020 - Qatar hosts AFC Champions League 2020 matches.
2021 - Qatar hosts the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.
2021 - Qatar hosts the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.
2021 - David Beckham signs a deal with Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy to become a Qatar 2022 ambassador.
2021 - Qatar 2022 venue Stadium 974 became the first fully demountable stadium in the history of international football's showpiece tournament upon its competition.
2022 - Lusail Stadium, the setting for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony and final is the last stadium to be completed.
2022 - Several human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, call on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to set up a compensation fund for families of workers who died in the build-up to the World Cup.
2022 - Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini were acquitted on charges of defrauding FIFA by a Swiss criminal court.
2022 - Several World Cup captains including England captain, Harry Kane, announce they will wear an anti-discrimination armband at Qatar 2022.