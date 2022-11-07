TEN HAG: THE RESULT DOESN'T LIE

WIN YOUR BATTLES

"The result is clear. That never lies. In football, you get your earnings. Today we were not good enough. You have to read the game. You have to get the right organisation and not concede two goals. That was totally unnecessary because then you have to stay together, compact and win your battles. Stay on the ball. It’s everything we didn’t do.”

TOO MANY CROSSES INTO THE BOX

"No, I think it was stupid to do that [often look for Ronaldo in the air]. We delivered too many quick crosses in from too far away. There was too much forcing and we didn't have to. We have to find the crosses in the right moments. The right moment was when Christian Eriksen did so in the first half, and the moment was when he found Cristiano in the pocket at the far post. That was the right moment."

DID WE STILL HAVE BELIEF IN THE SECOND HALF?

“Yes, for a long time, I did. I think, if you get back in the game at 3-2, then everything is possible. I have to say they fight for it, to get that goal, but we didn’t get it and only the last part, the injury time, the belief was gone. Before that, the belief was there and if you get the goal, 3-2, then anything can happen."

HOW DO WE RESPOND?

''It is a setback. This is a process and I know it will not only go up. Setbacks will come and we have to deal with that.''