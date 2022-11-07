TEN HAG: THE RESULT DOESN'T LIE
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag feels the performance was unacceptable during the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa.
A fourth loss of the league campaign brought a good run of form to a crashing end, as the Reds made a poor start, falling 2-0 behind inside 11 minutes, and conceded again soon into the second half, despite Jacob Ramsey's own goal pulling one back before the interval.
During his post-match interviews with the official broadcasters, including MUTV, and at his post-match press conference, the manager offered an honest assessment of the disappointing 90 minutes.
WE WEREN'T READY
“We lost the game at the start of the first half, start of the second half. That’s not acceptable. You have to be ready for the game, we were not. We have to be more sharp. I said it was up to us. It was up to us. We didn’t keep the ball. We let them run at the start of the game, we didn’t get the right organisation but especially we didn’t follow the rules in defending and we lost battles. It's not acceptable. A player has to take responsibility to be ready. It looked like they were fresher and that's never acceptable.”
SMALL DETAILS
'I think the free-kick [from Lucas Digne] is stoppable because the wall is too far [over]. Okay, these small details, but small details make a difference in top football. The details are everything to us because we were not fresh. When you start the game, you always have the attitude and I think that was one of our best standards, as we were really on the front foot and ready to play in all the games to now. Today, we were not."
INITIAL COMEBACK
“I think that stage [end of first half] was the best part of the game for us. We created chances, with [Alejandro] Garnacho and [Cristiano] Ronaldo. Good chances and it was also well played but then we are back in the game and it’s really disappointing we conceded right after half-time. It’s crucial and we lost the game at the start of the first half and the start of the second half."
WIN YOUR BATTLES
"The result is clear. That never lies. In football, you get your earnings. Today we were not good enough. You have to read the game. You have to get the right organisation and not concede two goals. That was totally unnecessary because then you have to stay together, compact and win your battles. Stay on the ball. It’s everything we didn’t do.”
TOO MANY CROSSES INTO THE BOX
"No, I think it was stupid to do that [often look for Ronaldo in the air]. We delivered too many quick crosses in from too far away. There was too much forcing and we didn't have to. We have to find the crosses in the right moments. The right moment was when Christian Eriksen did so in the first half, and the moment was when he found Cristiano in the pocket at the far post. That was the right moment."
DID WE STILL HAVE BELIEF IN THE SECOND HALF?
“Yes, for a long time, I did. I think, if you get back in the game at 3-2, then everything is possible. I have to say they fight for it, to get that goal, but we didn’t get it and only the last part, the injury time, the belief was gone. Before that, the belief was there and if you get the goal, 3-2, then anything can happen."
HOW DO WE RESPOND?
''It is a setback. This is a process and I know it will not only go up. Setbacks will come and we have to deal with that.''