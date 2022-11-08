Kusuma Grabs Lead Despite Unfamiliarity at Pattaya Country Club

“The course sets up pretty challenging this week. The green is quite tough and the winds are quite strong,” said Kusuma whose best attempt on the TWT was at tied second in the 6th circuit at Panorama Golf and Country Club in Nakhon Ratchasim in August.

“I’m quite happy with the way I played on the third hole. I hit to 156 yards from the pin, and although I didn’t hit the green in my next shot, I chipped in for an eagle,” added Kusuma who has yet to celebrate a crown since winning on the Thai LPGA event in 2019.

“I don’t have high expectations this week to be honest. I’ve never played on this course and it’s pretty tricky especially on the green. I have to be cautious,” said Kusuma, a one-time winner on the China LPGA event in Wuhan back in 2013.

Twenty-three-year-old Jaravee, who won the season-ending EPSON Tour Championship in Florida last month, bounced back from a slow start to shoot six birdies, five after the turn, against two bogeys for a 68.

“I didn’t hit the greens much, but I managed to come up with some good hit up and down shots and made several birdies at the back nine,” said Jaravee who is using this tournament to shape up her game before the LPGA Qualifying event in the US.



