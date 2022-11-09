Argentina will win Fifa World Cup, football game predicts

For this World Cup, to be held in Qatar, EA Sports used its "Fifa 23" game with dedicated Fifa World Cup 2022 ratings to simulate all 64 matches.

According to the simulation, Argentina would take on Brazil for the first time in the World Cup since 1990, and for the first time ever in the World Cup final.

The game predicted that Lionel Messi would lead Argentina to victory for his first World Cup victory. It would be Argentina’s first World Cup triumph since 1986, and their third overall.

EA Sports also predicted that Messi would win the Golden Boot award, with eight goals in seven games, followed by Memphis Depay with six goals in five matches, and Kylian Mbappé with six goals in seven matches.