Argentina will win Fifa World Cup, football game predicts
Video game developer EA Sports has used its football game "Fifa 23" and come up with a prediction that Argentina will beat arch-rival Brazil in the final to win the 2022 Fifa World Cup.
EA Sports has a track record of correct predictions, picking the eventual winners of the 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cups, the company said.
For this World Cup, to be held in Qatar, EA Sports used its "Fifa 23" game with dedicated Fifa World Cup 2022 ratings to simulate all 64 matches.
According to the simulation, Argentina would take on Brazil for the first time in the World Cup since 1990, and for the first time ever in the World Cup final.
The game predicted that Lionel Messi would lead Argentina to victory for his first World Cup victory. It would be Argentina’s first World Cup triumph since 1986, and their third overall.
EA Sports also predicted that Messi would win the Golden Boot award, with eight goals in seven games, followed by Memphis Depay with six goals in five matches, and Kylian Mbappé with six goals in seven matches.
With eight goals, Messi is also predicted to win the "Golden Ball" award as the best player in the tournament.
The simulation predicted a four-way tie for the “Golden Glove” award between Rui Patrício of Portugal, Alisson of Brazil, Dominik Livaković of Croatia, and Emiliano Martínez of Argentina.
However, Martinez would pip his rivals as his team would advance the farthest in the tournament, EA Sports predicted.
It also named the team of the tournament in a 4-2-4 formation:
- Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)
- Defenders - João Cancelo (Portugal), Raphaël Varane (France), Marquinhos (Brazil), Marcos Acuña (Argentina)
- Midfielders - Leandro Paredes (Argentina), Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina)
- Attackers - Vinícius Jr (Brazil), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappé (France), Richarlison (Brazil)
