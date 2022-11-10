A look inside a fan village at Qatar World Cup

He stood in a giant tent that will serve as the dining hall for a fan village workers have set up on a stretch of desert hemmed in by expressways south of Doha.

For $200 a night, fans can rent one of 6,000 brightly-painted aluminium portacabins, arranged in long, straight rows.

After the tournament, Qatar will donate the portacabins to "poor countries" to be used as houses, Al-Jaber said.

Qatar is expecting 1.2 million visitors during the month-long tournament, with the peak number expected between Nov 24 and 28, during the busy group stage.

On average, fans will spend seven nights in Qatar, al-Jaber said.



