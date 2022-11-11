Qatar paid three African nations to secure votes for World Cup hosting rights: Netflix documentary

She also unveiled in the documentary that, "We were talking about how Africa had been given its chance to host the World Cup and how the Arab world should be given their chance, and then Hassan offered Hayatou $1 million for Hayatou’s football federation and in return, we wanted his vote.”

"I remember there just being laughter and then him saying that is not enough, and so the price was upped to $1.5 million — just like that. It was just so simple: ‘We will give you this money for your football federation, you give us your vote, and thank you so much’.

"One by one we did the same thing with Anouma and Adamu. $1.5 million was offered to each member that evening in exchange for their vote. It was verbal, I never saw money."