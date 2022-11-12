Guardiola: "There's no chance I will rest players ahead of the World Cup"
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was unequivocal when asked on Friday whether he would consider resting any players ahead of the World Cup.
Reports state that some national football associations have asked clubs to rest their players in the final round of league games.
But Guardiola said that there is no way he would consider this.
"Absolutely we're not going to rest players for the national team. Absolutely not," he said.
"I advise don't call me. Don't call me."
"I'm going to stay 24 hours with my wife, 24 hours with my kids. 24 hours - my kids doesn't like to be 24 hours with me. My wife, yeah my wife is, me too, looking forward to be with her because she's living in Barcelona and after that go into a few days Barcelona my dad, family and yeah relax, see World Cup games on TV and see our games talk with my staff by phone and take a little bit break and, fourth, fifth (of December)? Start again, no? Fifth, come back here and restart."
Journalist : could see yourself staying at another club for as long as seven years?
"Stay another place seven years? No, I don't think so. It's difficult to find, I said many times it's difficult to find what I have here as a manager. This is the fact that, to be manager a long time, you have to be so supportive. The results help a lot is undeniable. Otherwise, you know in this world, they sack you, they fire you. We know that." Pep add.