Ronaldo tells talk show he feels betrayed by Manchester United

In an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, released on Sunday, Ronaldo was asked whether United's hierarchy were trying to push him out of the club.

"Yes, not only the coach (Ten Hag), but another two or three guys around the club. I felt betrayed," he said.

"Yes I feel betrayed, and I felt some people don't want me here, not just this year, but last year too."

Last month, Ten Hag said Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur when the forward walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the match remaining after being left on the bench.

He was then not part of the squad that faced Chelsea the following Saturday.

The 37-year-old forward, who will captain Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar, said of Ten Hag: "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me. If you don’t respect me, I’m never gonna have respect for you."

United did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters for comment. After the Tottenham game, Ten Hag said that Ronaldo remained "an important player in the squad"