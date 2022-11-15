'Betrayed' Ronaldo fully "focussed" on Portugal ahead of trip to Qatar
Portugal's World Cup build-up was over-shadowed on Monday by the comments of captain Cristiano Ronaldo who said he felt "'betrayed" by his club Manchester United.
For the last two decades or so, Portugal has arrived at every major tournament with all eyes on Ronaldo.
He was left out of Manchester United's final game before the World Cup for the second match in a row after the club said he had an undisclosed illness.
Manchester United said it was trying to establish the full facts behind Ronaldo's interview with television presenter Piers Morgan.
The Portugal great said he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and he felt "betrayed."
The 37-year-old forward has been showing signs of a let-down for the first time in his career and will enter what could be his last World Cup without the status of indisputable starter.
Even with Portugal he recently was relegated to the bench, something unimaginable not long ago.
The team's hopes of doing well at World Cups and European Championships were mostly dependent on whether Ronaldo could successfully lead his team to victory.
He will still be Portugal's biggest star in Qatar, but this time there will be lot more to Portugal than Ronaldo.
2016 European champions Portugal are in Group H together with Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.
Portugal will start their World Cup campaign against Ghana on 24 November.