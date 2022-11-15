'Betrayed' Ronaldo fully "focussed" on Portugal ahead of trip to Qatar

He was left out of Manchester United's final game before the World Cup for the second match in a row after the club said he had an undisclosed illness.

Manchester United said it was trying to establish the full facts behind Ronaldo's interview with television presenter Piers Morgan.

The Portugal great said he did not respect United manager Erik ten Hag and he felt "betrayed."

The 37-year-old forward has been showing signs of a let-down for the first time in his career and will enter what could be his last World Cup without the status of indisputable starter.

Even with Portugal he recently was relegated to the bench, something unimaginable not long ago.



