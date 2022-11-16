Footy fans hoping for good news as Sports Authority calls afternoon meeting

Meanwhile, acting National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) secretary-general Trairat Viriyasirikul confirmed the NBTC had approved a budget of up to 600 million baht to purchase the broadcast rights for the World Cup matches.

He said SAT must complete the purchase contract before it can receive the money from NBTC’s Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest.

SAT must also discuss with the Television Pool of Thailand the distribution and broadcasting of matches and programmes to television channels in the country, he added.