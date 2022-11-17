Panipak falls in semis, settles for bronze at World Taekwondo Championships

Souza went on to win the gold beating China's Guo Qing in the final.

Meanwhile, another Thai athlete Chaichon Cho lost in the round of 64 of the men’s 68kg class against Javad Aghayev from Kazakhstan.

Four Thai fighters will be in action from Thursday to Sunday.

Lakchai Hauihongthong will compete in the men’s 74kg class on Thursday; Phannapa Harnsujin in the women’s 53kg class on Friday;