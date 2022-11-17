Panipak falls in semis, settles for bronze at World Taekwondo Championships
Taekwondo Olympic champion Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit had to be content with a bronze medal after losing her semi-final bout in the World Taekwondo Championships in in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Second seed Panipak went down to third-seeded Daniela Souza in the women’s 49kg class 1-2 (4-0, 1-5, 4-5). Saudi fighter Dunya Ali Abutaleb also got the bronze.
Souza went on to win the gold beating China's Guo Qing in the final.
Meanwhile, another Thai athlete Chaichon Cho lost in the round of 64 of the men’s 68kg class against Javad Aghayev from Kazakhstan.
Four Thai fighters will be in action from Thursday to Sunday.
Lakchai Hauihongthong will compete in the men’s 74kg class on Thursday; Phannapa Harnsujin in the women’s 53kg class on Friday;
Ramnarong Sawekwiharee in the men’s 54kg class on Saturday and Julanan Khantikulanon in the women’s 46kg class on Sunday.
Thai sports fans can watch the live broadcast on the website www.worldtaekwondo.org
