Fans understanding of World Cup stadium beer ban

However Nahir Nieto, from Argentina, insisted alcohol was a World Cup essential.

"You share beers with friends, with family when you are happy," she said. "And Argentina is very happy today because we are at a World Cup, we really want to win so (beer) is unmissable. It is like a bottle of water when you are in the middle of the desert. For sure, we had the idea there would be beer. I am not sure what is going to happen."

The reversal permits World Cup sites to sell only non-alcoholic beverages, which represents a reversal of an agreement that approved international sponsor Budweiser to sell at all events.

"Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing the sales points of beer from Qatar's FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters," FIFA said on Friday.

Approved "fan zones" near the stadium can still sell alcoholic beverages. Fans found attempting to bring their own alcohol into stadiums will be barred from the game and tournament.