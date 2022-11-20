Benzema ruled out of World Cup
Didier Deschamps' France took to the training field ahead of Tuesday's 2022 World Cup opener against Denmark.
Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane trained amongst a host of other star names as Les Bleus prepare to defend their crown.
However, after the cameras finished their 15 minutes filming time, Benzema reportedly picked up a bad thigh injury and is being assessed.
France are concerned that the Ballon d'Or winner may be ruled out of the opening game and even the tournament, according to L'Equipe.
The French are one of the favourites to win the tournament, behind only Brazil and Argentina in the bookmakers' pecking order.