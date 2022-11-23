Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Last month, Ten Hag said Ronaldo had refused to come on as a substitute against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, when the forward walked down the tunnel with a few minutes of the game remaining after being put on the bench.

The 37-year-old was then not part of the squad that faced Chelsea the following Saturday before returning to the fold.

Ronaldo later said in the interview he regretted leaving early against Spurs but added his decision to walk off came because he felt "provoked" by Ten Hag.

Ronaldo said in a statement on Tuesday that he loved the club and the fans.

"... That will never ever change," he added. "However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future."