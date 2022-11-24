Former winger McManaman backs England to win World Cup
Former England international Steve McManaman has predicted that England have a good chance of winning the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
England began their campaign with a thumping 6-2 win against Iran in Doha on Monday.
The strong start has given hope to several pundits that England will advance further than in the 2018 World Cup when they finished fourth.
McManaman is among those optimistic of England’s success. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger joined the "adidas Football Festival" at Emquartier on Tuesday where the football match was shown on a huge screen.
Speaking about “The Three Lions” to The Nation, McManaman replied, “Absolutely, why not,” when asked if he believed England would win the World Cup.
“We’ve got a great team with exciting performance, we have a great chance to win the World Cup.
“Argentina also have got a chance as this World Cup will be the last time for Lionel Messi, so he might play fully.”
McManaman signed autographs and took photographs with football fans before watching the Argentina-Saudi Arabia match, which saw a shocking 2-1 defeat for Messi’s side.
McManaman made history with Liverpool and Real Madrid, especially with the Spanish team with whom he won two La Ligas in the 2000-01 and 2002-03 seasons and two UEFA Champions League in the 1999-2000 and 2001-02 seasons.
The winger also played 33 internationals for England, including the 1998 World Cup in France.
