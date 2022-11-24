Former winger McManaman backs England to win World Cup

The strong start has given hope to several pundits that England will advance further than in the 2018 World Cup when they finished fourth.

McManaman is among those optimistic of England’s success. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger joined the "adidas Football Festival" at Emquartier on Tuesday where the football match was shown on a huge screen.

Speaking about “The Three Lions” to The Nation, McManaman replied, “Absolutely, why not,” when asked if he believed England would win the World Cup.

“We’ve got a great team with exciting performance, we have a great chance to win the World Cup.