‘It’s called football not soccer’: UK embassy teases Americans before England-USA clash
The British embassy in Bangkok has teased its United States counterpart across town ahead of the World Cup clash between England and USA.
The two sides will meet tonight (kick-off 2am, Thai time) in their second Group B match.
England won their first match 6-2 against Iran while USA earned a 1-1 draw against Wales.
England has a far longer football history, having invented the game in the 19th century before winning the World Cup in 1966. The United States only become seriously interested in football, which it calls soccer, in the 1990s after hosting the 1994 edition.
On Thursday, the British embassy tagged the US Embassy with a Facebook message reading, “Tomorrow team #ENG and #USA are going head to head in the #FIFAWORLDCUP 2022 in Qatar.
“U.S. Embassy Bangkok, hope you’re looking forward to the match as much as we are.
Good luck to the players and may the best team win!”
The sting in the tail was a banner with the words “Keep Calm and Cheer for England” accompanied by a message: “It’s called football not soccer :)”
The US embassy hit back with a post in Thai reading “United (States of America), let’s go!” and a picture with the message, “Go Team USA”.
No doubt diplomats at both embassies will be tuning in at 2am tonight when the match kicks off live on the True4U channel.
Related stories