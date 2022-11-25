‘It’s called football not soccer’: UK embassy teases Americans before England-USA clash

England won their first match 6-2 against Iran while USA earned a 1-1 draw against Wales.

England has a far longer football history, having invented the game in the 19th century before winning the World Cup in 1966. The United States only become seriously interested in football, which it calls soccer, in the 1990s after hosting the 1994 edition.

On Thursday, the British embassy tagged the US Embassy with a Facebook message reading, “Tomorrow team #ENG and #USA are going head to head in the #FIFAWORLDCUP 2022 in Qatar.

“U.S. Embassy Bangkok, hope you’re looking forward to the match as much as we are.

Good luck to the players and may the best team win!”