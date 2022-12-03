Portugal begin preparations for Switzerland World Cup last-16

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo in the twilight of his brilliant career, topped the group with six points, two points ahead of South Korea.

The 37-year-old is seeking to equal the Portuguese record of most World Cup goals held by Eusebio, who racked up nine in 1966 in England, the only World Cup tournament he played in, he also last week became the first ever player to score in five World Cups.

Coach Fernando Santos made six changes to the side that beat Uruguay on Monday, mindful of the risk of yellow-card suspensions in the next round for which Portugal had already qualified before kick-off against South Korea.

