Thai and foreign athletes compete for Muay Thai glory

The festival was a collaboration between the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), the Sports Authority of Thailand, the Board of Boxing, the Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, and the International Federation of Muaythai Associations.

NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa said her fund partnered with the other groups to show that Muay Thai could be used as soft power to promote Thailand and Thai products, including fashion and food.

The International Olympic Committee will broadcast videos of the event through its channels, she said.