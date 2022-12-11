Panipak beats Turkish champ at Riyadh taekwondo meet
Thailand’s very own Olympic champion Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit recorded the 45th victory in her career by pocketing the top prize at World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
This is the second time that the 25-year-old gold medallist has won this tournament. On Saturday, she beat her Turkish opponent Merve Dincel 2-0 and took away the 200,000 baht cash prize.
This is Panipak’s fifth victory this year after the SEA Games in Vietnam, two 2022 World Grand Prix victories in Paris and Manchester and a win at the 2022 Spanish Open.
Panipak, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, has gone undefeated in the 49kg category since 2014.
