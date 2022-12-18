Proud Morocco want to build African legacy after World Cup run
Croatia ended their World Cup campaign with the pride of claiming third place in a 2-1 win against Morocco, which marked the end of a journey but also promised a bright future, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday.
Croatia, runners-up in 2018, prevailed with goals by Josko Gvardiol and Mislav Orsic to end their World Cup on a high as Luka Modric possibly bid farewell to the soccer extravaganza.
Croatia beat Brazil in the quarter-finals, but for Dalic, Saturday's bronze medal game was the highlight of their tournament.
"In any case, the last match we played. If you remember, I had said if we had lost, it would have been a disaster," said Dalic, who paid tribute to former Serbia midfielder Sinisa Mihajlovic after his death on Friday.
"It was a difficult, great match. I want to extend my congratulations to Morocco, they put up a great fight until the last minute, despite the fatigue.
"They can be proud, they remind me of us four years ago. We're among the best teams in the world."
Croatia can now look forward to the future with confidence.
"It's the end of a cycle for us, the end of a journey. Tonight's match and the win is the moment of the tournament for us," said Dalic.
"Yes, this is the last World Cup for some of my players today due to their age. But we have young players in the team and it is great for Croatia," he added, referring to a man of the match Josko Gvardiol, but also Lovro Majer and Borna Sosa.
"We have many of the players on the bench, too."
Dalic, however, is still counting on his old guard for the Nations League and the Euro 2024 qualifiers.
"We would not have been that far without our older players. We have a great future, and Croatia has nothing to fear. Is it the end of an era for a generation? Well, we still have the Nations League and the Euro qualifiers. All I know is that Croatia has a bright future."
Meanwhile, despite losing Morocco broke new ground for Africa by finishing in the final four. Head coach Walid Regragui promised that his players will still go home to a hero's welcome
"We wanted to please our fans. We're still happy, we're among the four best teams in the world," Regragui said.
"We provided everyone with a good show, we never gave up. Congratulations to Croatia, they deserve their third place."
By the 67th minute, Morocco had made all five of their substitutions. With starting centre-back duo, Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd, nursing injuries on the bench, Jawad El Yamiq became their fourth centre-back to bid the tournament goodbye when he came off.
"Physically it was difficult, our players got tired, it was intense," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said.
Morocco will leave Qatar proud and happy after becoming the first African or Arabic team to reach the last four at a World Cup but they should strive for more in the future, coach Walid Regragui said on Saturday.
Regragui lauded his young squad saying they did everything he asked of them in the tournament, having beaten elite teams including Belgium, Portugal and Spain on their way to the semi-finals.
"We wanted to bring joy to our fans but we're still happy, we're among the four best teams in the world," Regragui told reporters.
"We provided everyone with a good show, we never gave up. Congratulations to Croatia, they deserve their third place. We are a young team that is still learning."
Regragui said that his side, who had the best defensive record in Qatar before losing 2-0 to France on Wednesday, felt the physical toll of an intense tournament after playing their seventh match.
"Sure, I am a little disappointed by this second consecutive defeat, but we did everything that we could," Regragui said.
"Physically it was difficult, our players got tired, it was very intense. We wanted to make the fans more proud than they already were, that's it."
Morocco's campaign in Qatar gave African football a huge morale boost after none of the five African sides made it out of the group phase in Russia in 2018.
"I think we showed our strength, we showed that African football is prepared to face the top teams in the world with efficiency and playing at the highest level," Regragui told a news conference.
"We probably will only realise what we accomplished in Qatar after four years, in the next World Cup. The pressure will also be greater, there will be expectations around us. It's natural.
"We made a great achievement but we want to do it again. It will not be easy but that's the objective."
Regragui said he hoped their performance in Qatar would leave a lasting legacy for African football.
"Through experience, you get stronger and I hope we learn and grow and build in our children in Africa a football DNA that lasts," he said.
"We have now allowed children to dream, dream of being footballers and going to the World Cup. That is priceless. As for the impact on our country, we have set the bar high.
"I'm sure that in 15 years an African team will win the World Cup."