Wannagorn, Suritpreeya Reign Supreme Despite Strong Winds to Win C Classes in Junior Asian Tour Qualifiers
Wannagorn Bennukul and Suritpreeya Pruksanubal defied the windy conditions to win the C Boys and Girls trophies in the Junior Asian Tour 2023 Qualifying School at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-Am on Sunday.
Wannagorn shot a final round 68 and a total one under-par-143 to beat Takrit Supagonchoowong by six stroke for the boys’ title while Suritpreeya carded a 76 for a total three over-par-147 to dominate the girls’ crown with Kulsiri Kaewwijit coming in second, nine strokes back.
“I played so well and hit the ball exactly as I desired. It’s quite a challenge and fun to play under this windy condition. I’ve learned a lot playing here as this is my first time playing at this course,” said Wannagorn who secured a slot into the inaugural Junior Asian Tour next year.
“I haven’t set any long-term play yet. I just want to improve my approaching game first,” Wannagorn responded when asked about his future goal.
Suritpreeya will also join Wannagorn in the continental junior tour which begins in January 2023. She, however, hopes to fix her game before the new season.
“Although I’m happy with my win, judging from the score, I need to work a lot harder especially on how to play under strong winds. I’d never played under this circumstance before, so it was hard to control my shots,” she said.
In the A Girls second round, Alisa Inpraset still clung to the lead after hitting a 73 and a two-day total of four under-par-140. Struggling with her game under the windy condition, the Nakhon Ratchasima-born, after two opening birdies, suffered three straight bogeys between holes 4 and 6. She later swapped a birdie with another bogey on the back nine before ending with an over par
“It was totally different from the first round as it is very windy today. I had problems with my iron and could not hit as many right spots as I would want to. That’s why I had four bogeys against three birdies,” said the teenager who just reserved a spot in the national rising star team on Friday.
With a huge 17-stroke advantage over Passarawan Athipansiri going to the Monday’s final, Alisa is the heavy favourite to lift up the trophy.
“In the final round, I will go out there with the same game plan by hitting the fairways and the greens to create as many birdie chances as possible,” she added.
In the A Boys competition, Chinese Kaichen Xia, troubled by strong winds after the turn, settled with a 75 and a two-day total of three over-par-147, a shot ahead of two Thais Polakrit Pawichai and Ingtawan Wangrungwichaisri, each with a 74 and four over-par-148.
Ingtawan from Chiang Mai produced a solid front nine performance with three birdies against just one bogey before squandering his lead away by committing two double bogeys on the 12th and 18th holes.
“I was playing quite well until on the back nine where it was windy. I couldn’t control my shots, hitting a bad tee shot (12th hole) and needed three putts (on 18th),” said the timid boy from the northern part of Thailand.
“However, I think I have played beyond my expectation this week. I’m really determined to have a great result, so I will give my all in the final round,” Ingtawan said.