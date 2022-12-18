Wannagorn, Suritpreeya Reign Supreme Despite Strong Winds to Win C Classes in Junior Asian Tour Qualifiers

“I played so well and hit the ball exactly as I desired. It’s quite a challenge and fun to play under this windy condition. I’ve learned a lot playing here as this is my first time playing at this course,” said Wannagorn who secured a slot into the inaugural Junior Asian Tour next year.

“I haven’t set any long-term play yet. I just want to improve my approaching game first,” Wannagorn responded when asked about his future goal.

Suritpreeya will also join Wannagorn in the continental junior tour which begins in January 2023. She, however, hopes to fix her game before the new season.

“Although I’m happy with my win, judging from the score, I need to work a lot harder especially on how to play under strong winds. I’d never played under this circumstance before, so it was hard to control my shots,” she said.

In the A Girls second round, Alisa Inpraset still clung to the lead after hitting a 73 and a two-day total of four under-par-140. Struggling with her game under the windy condition, the Nakhon Ratchasima-born, after two opening birdies, suffered three straight bogeys between holes 4 and 6. She later swapped a birdie with another bogey on the back nine before ending with an over par



