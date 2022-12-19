Macron says France showed heart and unity, despite heartbreaking loss
French President Emmanuel Macron comforted Didier Deschamps' squad at the locker room of Lusail stadium, after they lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout on Sunday , dashing hopes of a second World Cup in a row.
He said he shared in the sadness of French people, and that they should "remain proud of this team".
"We have the capacity to make the craziest comeback, to make the unthinkable happen, to be united, to have genius talents," Macron told journalists.
Les Bleus, bidding to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962, went through the opening hour like ghosts and fell 2-0 behind after Lionel Messi's penalty and Angel Di Maria's goal, before the unthinkable happened.
After Deschamps had made several changes, taking off Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez, France burst into life as Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and a stunning volley within 97 seconds to level the scores.
"What this match also tells us is that - nothing is pre-destined. Anything is always possible," Macron said.
Messi struck again in extra time, but so did Mbappe with another penalty to make it 3-3, only for Randal Kolo Muani to be denied by Emiliano Martinez in the dying seconds before France lost the shootout 4-2, becoming the first team to taste defeat in a World Cup final after scoring three goals.
The coin could have flipped the other way, especially thanks to Mbappe's magnificent performance as he became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.
Macron was filmed comforting a dejected Mbappe on the pitch, after the final whistle.
"What do you want me to tell you? He's the best goal scorer in this tournament, he's an extraordinary player, and he already won the World Cup, a final. Voila. He's only 24 years old," Macron said.
Argentina’s President, Alberto Fernandez, and other Latin American leaders and public figures praised the South American three times world champion for the nail-biting final match against France in Qatar.
Fernandez thanked the national squad for the victory along with Argentina’s vice-president, Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who reminded the soccer star Lionel Messi jibe to the Dutch “what are you looking at, fool?” won Argentinian’s hearts.
Other Latin American leaders drew on Twitter to congratulate Argentina.
Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro wrote the country’s victory was late soccer legend Diego Maradona’s dream as Chile’s Gabriel Boric said the joy crossed the Andean mountain range.
Brazilian soccer star Pele also lauded the blue-and-white squad in an Instagram Post saying it was a “gift” to watch Argentina play France.
Reuters