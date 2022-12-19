Macron says France showed heart and unity, despite heartbreaking loss

He said he shared in the sadness of French people, and that they should "remain proud of this team".

"We have the capacity to make the craziest comeback, to make the unthinkable happen, to be united, to have genius talents," Macron told journalists.

Les Bleus, bidding to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962, went through the opening hour like ghosts and fell 2-0 behind after Lionel Messi's penalty and Angel Di Maria's goal, before the unthinkable happened.

After Deschamps had made several changes, taking off Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez, France burst into life as Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and a stunning volley within 97 seconds to level the scores.

"What this match also tells us is that - nothing is pre-destined. Anything is always possible," Macron said.

Messi struck again in extra time, but so did Mbappe with another penalty to make it 3-3, only for Randal Kolo Muani to be denied by Emiliano Martinez in the dying seconds before France lost the shootout 4-2, becoming the first team to taste defeat in a World Cup final after scoring three goals.