Scaloni says they'll have to save a spot for Messi in 2026
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said that he will keep Lionel Messi's jersey ready in case the talismanic captain wishes to play at the next World Cup after he ended the country's 36-year wait to hoist the golden trophy again.
On a night of high drama, Messi scored two goals and again in the shootout as he led Argentina to an emotional 4-2 win on penalties over France on Sunday (December 18), with the match ending in a 3-3 draw following 120 minutes of breathtaking action.
After finally fulfilling a lifelong dream by lifting the ultimate prize in world soccer, many thought the 35-year-old Messi may never again come out wearing the famed blue and white stripes of Argentina. But within a few moments, Messi declared that he does not plan to retire from international duty in near future.
It was a decision welcomed by his coach.
"He can have the number 10 jersey as long as he wants," Scaloni told a news conference.
"He earned the right to do whatever he wants with his career. What he transmits to his team mates is incredible. I have never seen such an influential person in the changing room.
With the World Cup triumph coming just two years following the death of Diego Maradona, who had famously led Argentina to their last title in 1986, an emotional Scaloni said: "You've just made me remember that Maradona isn't here anymore. I still think he's here sometimes."
"Certainly, if he were still here, he'd have been the first fan to run onto the pitch. I'll say it again, it's only after you asked me the question that I remember he's not with us. We wish he was here with us, but I hope he enjoyed it."
He also wept as it dawned on him what the win meant to the millions of people who had followed the team's journey from home, including his family and friends.
"It wasn’t in my plans being world champion. It’s madness," Scaloni said.
"That is no bigger pride than representing your country and I hope we made our fans proud."
As for Scaloni's French counterpart, Didier Deschamps, coming so close to winning the World Cup again made after staging an incredible comeback only to lose on penalties, made the defeat all the more difficult to swallow.
Les Bleus were bidding to become the first team to retain the title since Brazil in 1962, but went through the first hour of the match like ghosts.
Deschamps was forced to make several changes to his starting lineup, taking off Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez, before France burst into life as Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty and a stunning volley within 97 seconds to level the scores.
"We came back from the brink, that's what gives us so many regrets," Deschamps, who guided France to the title in 2018, told a news conference.
"We're one kick away from winning the World Cup in the last minute but it was not meant to be. If we're 2-0 down and then we lose 3-0, it's different. You say 'bravo Argentina and that's it."
"I still congratulate them, they played a great game, with a bit of craftiness, but we were expecting that and it does not take any merit from their victory."
France were hit by a virus during the lead-up to the final and appeared to lack their usual aggression in the first half.
"We did not have the energy we had in our previous games but I was not worried with any player who started the game tonight," Deschamps said.
Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram came on in the 41st minute, before Eduardo Camavinga and Kingsley Coman entered the fray in the 71st.
"(For the first two changes) I could not wait until halftime. Ousmane and Olivier took us to the final but they were not as good today. When things don't work, you have to shake things up," said Deschamps.
"In the end, I'm very sad for my players, my staff."
Deschamps's contract expires at the end of the year but having reached the goal of making it to the last four, he must decide whether to extend it.
"I'm having a meeting with my president at the beginning of the year. Then, you'll know," said Deschamps, who has been in charge since 2012, reaching the Euro 2016 final, winning the 2018 World Cup, last year's Nations League and making it to the World Cup final again.
The coin could have flipped the other way, especially thanks to Mbappe's magnificent performance as he became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.
"He wanted to make his mark on this World Cup. He did, but not as much as he wanted," Deschamps said.