Scaloni says they'll have to save a spot for Messi in 2026

After finally fulfilling a lifelong dream by lifting the ultimate prize in world soccer, many thought the 35-year-old Messi may never again come out wearing the famed blue and white stripes of Argentina. But within a few moments, Messi declared that he does not plan to retire from international duty in near future.

It was a decision welcomed by his coach.

"He can have the number 10 jersey as long as he wants," Scaloni told a news conference.

"He earned the right to do whatever he wants with his career. What he transmits to his team mates is incredible. I have never seen such an influential person in the changing room.

With the World Cup triumph coming just two years following the death of Diego Maradona, who had famously led Argentina to their last title in 1986, an emotional Scaloni said: "You've just made me remember that Maradona isn't here anymore. I still think he's here sometimes."

"Certainly, if he were still here, he'd have been the first fan to run onto the pitch. I'll say it again, it's only after you asked me the question that I remember he's not with us. We wish he was here with us, but I hope he enjoyed it."

He also wept as it dawned on him what the win meant to the millions of people who had followed the team's journey from home, including his family and friends.

"It wasn’t in my plans being world champion. It’s madness," Scaloni said.

"That is no bigger pride than representing your country and I hope we made our fans proud."



