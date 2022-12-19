Thai Jet Ski Racers Shine at World Cup, Winning 15 Divisions

On Sunday, athletes in the Pro Sport GP division competed in the last two motos to decide the champion.

Thai racer Supak Settura won his sixth title with 240 points.

In the Pro-Runabout 1100 Open division, Suphathat Footrakul won the championship with 240 points after finishing first in four motos.

Additionally, Intouch Longniyom also won two youth divisions for Thailand.

For more information, visit the competition's Facebook page or YouTube channel.