Polakrit and Alisa Granted 2-Year Junior Asian Tour Cards
Polakrit Pawichai and Alisa Inprasit successfully earned their two-year membership on the Junior Asian Tour following their victories in the A Boys and A Girls’ events after the final round of the qualifying competition at Lake View Resort & Golf Club in Cha-Am on Monday.
Starting the day with four over par, Polakrit was at the top of his game, firing five birdies against a lone bogey on the third hole to sign off with a 68 and a total even-par-216 to win the A Boys title (age 15-18) as overnight leader Kaichen Xia of China trailed four shots behind on 220.
“I stuck to my game plan, hitting the fairways and greens more than in the first two rounds. I wish I could have done better but an even par after three rounds should be fine,” said Polakrit who as the winner will receive a card for the 2023-2024 season to compete on the Junior Asian Tour which starts in January. Xia, meanwhile, received a 12-month membership on the 2023 tour.
“I can hardly wait to play next year. This year I have played mostly on the All Thailand Golf Tour and barely competed in amateur events. So, next year I plan to play more on the amateur tours so that I can have enough points to play in the Asia Pacific tournament,’’ he added.
National junior player Alisa recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes to shoot four birdies after the turn and end her campaign with a final 70 and on six under-par-210 in the A Girls division.
“I’m pretty satisfied with my performance as I can shoot under-par after three days. I didn’t start well today by bogeying on the second and third holes. My wedge really let me down. Bu things started getting better after I made two birdies in a row on the 12th and 13th holes,” said the 16-year-old girl from Nakhon Ratchasima, a champion in an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Haymarket, Virgina this year.
In B class (age 13 – 14), Tantikorn Klinpeng, another product from the Thongchai Jaidee golf academy, closed with a 73 and on 10 over-par-226 to claim the boys’ title with Napat Thongjen falling six shots back. Nitchakamol Panapisal with four birdies against three bogeys produced a final 71 and on three over-par-219 to beat Louise Uma Landgraf from Phuket by five strokes.
The winners of each category (including those in C Boys and C Girls on Sunday) will be granted a two-year card on the Junior Asian Tour starting from next year. Players who finish no more than 12-over par in each category will receive a year membership for the 2023 season.
A total of six Asian Junior Tour events will be competed on the 2023 calendar starting from the inaugural tournament between January 27 and 29 at the Southern Hill and Country Club in Songkhla. The tour will be run in accordance with professional standards recognized worldwide.
Apart from opportunities to compete in international junior events, youngsters with outstanding results on the Asian Junior Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events on the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour and TrustGolf Tour in Thailand.
The Junior Asian Tour 2023 Qualifying School is supported by TrustGolf, an indoor training center with advanced technology, Trust Pharmacy, Silicon Marina, Ditto, B. Grimm Company, Bangkok Bank, Bond Holdings, LMV, Bridgestone, Adidas Golf, Leborn, Balance Golf Nutrition and Lake View Resort & Golf Club. Fans can catch up the latest updates about the tour on Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage.