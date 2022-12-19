Polakrit and Alisa Granted 2-Year Junior Asian Tour Cards

“I stuck to my game plan, hitting the fairways and greens more than in the first two rounds. I wish I could have done better but an even par after three rounds should be fine,” said Polakrit who as the winner will receive a card for the 2023-2024 season to compete on the Junior Asian Tour which starts in January. Xia, meanwhile, received a 12-month membership on the 2023 tour.

“I can hardly wait to play next year. This year I have played mostly on the All Thailand Golf Tour and barely competed in amateur events. So, next year I plan to play more on the amateur tours so that I can have enough points to play in the Asia Pacific tournament,’’ he added.

National junior player Alisa recovered from back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes to shoot four birdies after the turn and end her campaign with a final 70 and on six under-par-210 in the A Girls division.

“I’m pretty satisfied with my performance as I can shoot under-par after three days. I didn’t start well today by bogeying on the second and third holes. My wedge really let me down. Bu things started getting better after I made two birdies in a row on the 12th and 13th holes,” said the 16-year-old girl from Nakhon Ratchasima, a champion in an American Junior Golf Association tournament in Haymarket, Virgina this year.



