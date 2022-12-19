Doha eerily empty day after World Cup final

In the Corniche area, a picturesque boardwalk that served as the backdrop for countless social media posts, workers pulled down branding and World Cup installations and swept away the dust.

Charming wooden boats that had lined the bay had mostly lifted anchor and left the scenic area.

Argentina fans Tomas Capa and Jesica Inamorato, in town for the Cup, said it was a stark contrast to the night before when they celebrated their side’s title well into the early morning hours.

“It’s crazy. It’s a ghost town here after such a big party, one day to the next in just a few hours,” Capa said.

“But yeah, who cares. Yesterday was amazing. We watched the sunrise dancing with our compatriots. You can tell by my voice what a good time we had,” added Inamorato.



